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G7 to release 100 million barrels of diesel and other reserves through IEA

G7 countries agreed Friday to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil from their reserves over four months, leaders said, agreeing to "refrain from export restrictions on energy" and urging others to do the same.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 02,2026 09:50 PM
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G7 TO RELEASE 100 MILLION BARRELS OF DIESEL AND OTHER RESERVES THROUGH IEA

The G7 group of nations will undertake a ⁠co-ordinated release ⁠of 100 million barrels of diesel and other reserves ⁠through the International Energy Agency (IEA) to try and stabilise world energy markets, according to a joint G7 leaders' statement on ⁠Friday.

"We ⁠will implement our commitments with a coordinated release through the IEA of 100 million barrels to begin immediately ⁠over 4 months, including a frontloaded substantial diesel release within the first 20 days by ⁠G7 ‌members ‌and partners," said the ⁠statement, ‌released by the office of ⁠French President Emmanuel ⁠Macron.