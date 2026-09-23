INTL TRADE FAIR MUSIAD EXPO OPENS DOORS IN ISTANBUL

The Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) EXPO 2026 was kicked off on Wednesday in the Turkish metropolitan Istanbul.

The four-day expo is a multisector trade fair bringing together producers, brands and international buyers from different industries.

Providing a meeting point for global trade professionals, the event offers participants the opportunity to build direct business connections in new markets.

With an increasing number of participants every year, expanding sector diversity and a strong business network, MUSIAD Expo is a trade platform that brings investors, industrialists, entrepreneurs and business representatives together in Istanbul.

Alongside the event, the 29th International Business Forum (IBF) will also began under the theme "The Transformation of Humanity and the Business World in the Age of AI."

MUSIAD Chair Burhan Ozdemir noted that they gathered to discuss Türkiye's determination to produce, its business ethics, and its global vision.

Ozdemir reminded the audience that the first expo took place on Oct. 29, 1993, and that they represented an approach centering on ethics in trade, responsibility in production, and trust in the business world.

He pointed out that the exhibition became one of the strongest trade gatherings not only in Türkiye but also in the broader region.

Organizers aim to host more than 50,000 visitors over four days at the fair, which represents 369 companies from 18 different sectors in an area of approximately 25,000 square meters.

He stressed that the main issue for them was transforming this gathering into new markets, partnerships, investments, and lasting relations of trust.







