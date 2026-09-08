US sanctions 36 Iran-linked targets under ‘Economic D-Day’ campaign

The US Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it imposed sanctions on 36 targets linked to Iran's aviation sector, including 27 airlines, accusing the sector of facilitating the movement of weapons, personnel and illicit cargo.

The action, carried out under the Treasury's "Operation Economic Outcast," includes sanctions against Iran's remaining active airlines, as well as companies and intermediaries accused of helping Tehran acquire US-origin aircraft and aviation technology.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the measures were intended to cut financial lifelines supporting the government and warned companies doing business with sanctioned Iranian airlines that they could face exclusion from the global financial system.

The Treasury said the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) was also targeting third-country firms involved in activities supporting sanctioned Iranian aviation operations.