Several Kuwaiti soldiers injured in Iranian drone strikes on military facilities: Army

Several Kuwaiti soldiers were injured Friday morning after Iranian drones targeted multiple military facilities and bases in the country, the Kuwaiti army said.

In a statement, the army said Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Khaled Daraj Saad Al-Shuraian and Deputy Chief of General Staff Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited injured members of the Kuwaiti Land Forces.

The soldiers were wounded when Iranian drones struck several Kuwaiti military facilities and camps, it said, without disclosing the number of casualties or identifying the targeted sites.

During the visit, the commanders were briefed by medical teams on the condition of the wounded soldiers and the treatment being provided, the statement added.

The announcement came amid a widening regional confrontation between Iran and the US. Tehran said Friday that its forces had targeted US military assets in Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Jordan, Bahrain and Qatar in retaliatory strikes.

Kuwait has previously said its air defenses intercepted Iranian missiles and drones targeting the country.



