New mass grave found near Syrian capital linked to 2014

Syrian authorities uncovered a mass grave Friday containing human remains in the city of Sednaya near the nation's capital of Damascus.

Officials believe it holds the remains of "opposition fighters killed during the western Qalamoun battles in 2014 against militias of the ousted regime."

State news agency SANA, citing the Interior Ministry, said that "it had responded, in coordination with the National Commission for Missing Persons to a report of a mass grave discovered in the city of Sednaya."

The ministry explained that "Internal security forces established a security cordon around the site to protect it, preserve evidence and ensure the area remains undisturbed until the necessary procedures are completed, in accordance with legal protocols."

It indicated that "specialized teams are taking required measures to document information and collect evidence in preparation for further search and investigation work."

The ministry stressed its "commitment to preserving the dignity of the victims and pursuing the case to achieve justice and uncover the truth."

Since the fall of the Baath regime in Syria, authorities have uncovered multiple mass graves during search and inspection operations across the country, shedding further light on the scale of violations and atrocities committed under the former regime.

The discoveries have renewed calls for accountability and documentation of crimes committed during years of conflict as efforts continue to determine the fate of thousands of missing civilians.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.









