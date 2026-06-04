Number of millionaires in Germany rises to 1.78M: Report

The number of millionaires in Germany rose to around 1.78 million people last year, up 11.1% from 2024, and their wealth reportedly increased by 12.7% to just over $7.1 trillion (around €6.1 trillion), press reports said on Thursday.

Germany thus maintained its third-place ranking in the international comparison; the daily Welt newspaper cited a report by the consulting firm Capgemini.

In its "World Wealth Report," published annually since 1997, Capgemini includes stocks, bonds, alternative investments such as private equity, cash, and real estate. Art collections and consumer goods such as cars and jewelry are not included.

The US remained in the lead as the number of millionaires rose by 736,000 to 8.7 million -- a stronger increase than in any other country.

Japan, which is in second place, also recorded significant growth with 436,000 additional millionaires, as did China, in fourth place, with 154,000.

Together, the four largest millionaire nations -- the US, Japan, Germany, and China -- account for nearly two-thirds of all millionaires (65.7%) worldwide.

According to the report, the wealth of the world's rich grew more rapidly in a single year than ever before -- globally, wealth rose by an estimated 8.7% to a record $98.3 trillion (approximately €84.4 trillion). Meanwhile, the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals with investable assets of at least $30 million grew the fastest globally, at a rate of 9.4%.

The study is based on numerous surveys involving 6,510 high-net-worth individuals across 27 markets, 144 wealth management executives, and 1,317 relationship managers.





