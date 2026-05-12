TÜRKIYES BIST 100 FLAT AT OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 15,025.99 points, up slightly by 0.05% or 7.84 points.

At Monday's close, the BIST 100 went up by 0.47% to 15,133.54 points, with a daily transaction volume of 246 billion liras ($5.42 billion).

As of 10.30 am local time (0730GMT), exchange rates stood at 45.4000 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.3810 to the euro, and 61.4985 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,696.50, while Brent crude futures were trading at around $106.3 per barrel.



