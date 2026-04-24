Google plans to invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic

Google-parent Alphabet will invest $10 billion in AI startup Anthropic, with another $30 billion potentially to follow, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
Google is committing $10 billion now in cash at a $350 billion valuation and will invest a further $30 billion if Anthropic meets performance targets, the report said.
Google and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
The report comes just days after Anthropic announced a fresh $5 billion investment from tech giant Amazon with up to an additional $20 billion in the future, underscoring the surge in interest in the creator of Claude.