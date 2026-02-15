Uber expands into 7 new European markets in food-delivery push

Uber plans to roll out its delivery business into seven ⁠new European countries ⁠this year, as tech groups ramp up their efforts in the multibillion-euro food-delivery market, ⁠the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The U.S.-based company will launch services in markets including Czech Republic, Greece and Romania as part of a move it hopes will deliver an additional $1 billion in ⁠gross ⁠bookings over the next three years, the report said.

Susan Anderson, global head of delivery at Uber, told the newspaper it was time to "raise the bar, shake things up ⁠and deliver better value across the category".

According to the report, the move will also see penetration into Austria, Denmark, Finland and Norway.

Uber did not immediately ⁠respond ‌to ‌a Reuters' request for comment.

Earlier ⁠this week, ‌Uber agreed to acquire the delivery arm of Türkiye's ⁠Getir from Emirati-controlling shareholder ⁠Mubadala to expand its Turkish footprint.



