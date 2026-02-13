Eurozone posts $195.1B trade surplus in 2025, down year-on-year

The eurozone posted a €164.6 billion ($195.1 billion) foreign trade surplus last year, the region's statistical bureau Eurostat said on Friday.

The figure was down by €4.3 billion compared to the previous year, the data showed.

The eurozone's exports to the rest of the world increased by 2.4% year-on-year in 2025 to €2.93 trillion, while imports rose 2.7% to €2.77 trillion.

Meanwhile, the EU saw a foreign trade surplus of €133.5 billion last year.

In December alone, the euro area saw a suprlus of €12.6 billion in foreign trade, with exports up 3.4% and imports rising 4.2% year-on-year.

The US continued to be the largest recipient of EU exports in December, with €37.1 billion, dropping 12.6% on an annual basis.

EU's exports to China rose 11.5% in the same period to €18.4 billion, and exports to the UK were up 8.4% to €26 billion.

China was the largest importer to the EU in December, accounting for €45.2 billion, up 10.2% year-on-year, while imports from the US rose 1.6% to €27.8 billion.

EU's imports from Türkiye also rose 2.3% to reach €8.2 billion.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA21, represents member states that use the bloc's single currency, the euro, while the EU27 includes all of its members.





