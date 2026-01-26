Turkish stock exchange down at weekly open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened the week lower on Monday, falling 0.49% or 63.38 points to 12,929.33.

On Friday, the BIST 100 index rose 1.1% to close at a historic high of 12,992.71 points, with a daily transaction volume of 181.6 billion liras ($4.18 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 43.3825, the euro/lira at 51.4855, and the British pound/lira at 59.3325.

The price of an ounce of gold was $5,109.9, while Brent crude oil was trading at $65.55 per barrel.





