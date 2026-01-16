German statistics office to reveal inflation figures

The Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden on Friday publish details on inflation trends in Germany for December 2025 and that year as a whole.



According to the office's preliminary calculations, consumer prices rose by 2.2% on average last year. This means that the inflation rate in Germany remained at the same level as in 2024.



Higher inflation rates reduce purchasing power. For the eurozone, the European Central Bank (ECB) is aiming for a stable price level with medium-term inflation of 2%.



In general, when central banks believe inflation is on the rise, they are not only reluctant to lower interest rates but might even raise them.



Price pressures on German consumers eased significantly in December.



At 1.8%, the inflation rate fell below the 2% mark for the first time since September 2024.



