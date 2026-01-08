GERMANYS FACTORY ORDERS UNEXPECTEDLY CLIMB IN NOVEMBER

 Contact Us
Published January 08,2026
New orders in the German manufacturing industry posted a rise of 5.6% on a monthly basis in November, despite market expectations, the federal statistical authority Destatis said on Thursday.

It followed an upwardly revised 1.6% rise in October, and defied market expectations of a 0.9% decline in November.

The increase stemmed from month-on-month increases in the manufacture of metal products (+25.3%) and in other vehicle construction (aircraft, ships, trains, military vehicles; +12.3%).

"Furthermore, moderate increases in several other sectors, including the manufacture of electrical equipment, mechanical engineering, and the manufacture of data processing equipment, electronic and optical products, had a positive impact on the overall result," Destatis said in a statement.

Orders for capital goods rose 7.9% in November 2025 compared to the previous month, while orders for intermediate goods increased 1.0% and for consumer goods 8.2%.

Foreign orders also rose 4.9%, and orders from the Eurozone increased 8.2%, while those from outside the Eurozone rose 2.9%, and domestic orders rose 6.5%.

Meanwhile, year-on-year, factory orders surged 10.5%.