German industrial production rebounds to growth in September

Industrial output in Germany rose 1.3% on a monthly basis in September, reversing the previous month's trend, the country's statistical authority data said Wednesday.

The decline reversed August's 4.3% monthly decline, Destatis data showed, while the market forecast was a 3% increase for September.

The growth was mainly led by a major expansion in the automotive industry, Germany's largest industrial branch, which gained 12.3% on a monthly basis, following a decline of 16.7% in August.

The significant growth in the automotive industry in September was due to previous annual plant closures for holidays and production changeovers.

The manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products also saw an increase in September, with a 5.1% rise.

By contrast, the manufacture of machinery and equipment posted a fall in September, down 1.1%.

In September, production in industry, excluding energy and construction, was down 1.9% on a monthly basis.

"Within industry, increases were reported in all three major groups. The production of capital goods rose by 3.8% and that of both consumer and intermediate goods by 0.2%. Outside industry, energy production was up 1.3%, while production in construction declined by 0.9%." it noted.

Compared with September 2024, production in industry, excluding energy and construction, was down 1.2% in September 2025.

On an annual basis, Germany's overall industrial output fell 1% in September.



