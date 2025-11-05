Toyota recalling 1.02 million US vehicles over rear camera flaw

Toyota Motor said Wednesday it is recalling 1.02 million vehicles in the United States due to a flaw that may cause a rear-view camera to fail, boosting the risk of a crash.



The recall covers certain 2022 through 2026 Toyota and Lexus model year vehicles -- including Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Prius and Lexus RX, TX, LS, GX, NX and LX -- as well as Subaru Solterra vehicles equipped with a Panoramic View Monitor system, the automaker said.



A software error may cause the camera image to freeze or go blank when the vehicle is in reverse, meaning the vehicles fail to comply with federal rear visibility requirements, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Dealers will update the parking assist software.

Automakers have recalled millions of vehicles in recent years over rear camera issues. Over the last month, Ford has recalled 3.3 million vehicles for rear camera issues. Stellantis last year recalled nearly 1.2 million vehicles for rear camera problems.

The cameras are mandatory to help prevent drivers from striking people or objects when backing up. Last month Toyota recalled nearly 394,000 U.S. vehicles due to a rear-view camera issue that could reduce drivers' visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

That recall covered several models including certain 2022-2025 Tundra, Tundra Hybrid, and 2023-2025 Sequoia Hybrid vehicles.









