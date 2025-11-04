TÜRKIYES EXPORTS UP 2.3% TO $24B IN OCTOBER, HITTING RECORD HIGH

Türkiye's exports up 2.3% to $24B in October, hitting record high

Türkiye's exports totaled $24 billion, up 2.3% year-on-year in October, hitting a record high, the Turkish trade minister announced on Tuesday.

In a news conference in Istanbul, Ömer Bolat said the country achieved its highest October exports and set a new record with exports reaching $270.2 billion over the last 12 months, he explained.

During the first 10 months of the year, the country's exports also amounted to $224.6 billion, rising 3.9% year-on-year.

The country's imports in October increased by 6.6% to $31.4 billion; thus, the foreign trade deficit was $7.4 billion last month.

In the January-October period, the foreign trade deficit was $74.4 billion.