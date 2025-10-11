News Economy Trump says US to impose new 100% extra tariffs on Chinese imports

In a significant escalation of trade tensions, a US administration official announced plans for substantial tariffs on Chinese imports, citing concerns over export curbs on critical materials like rare earth minerals.

DPA ECONOMY Published October 11,2025

President Donald Trump has said in a Truth Social post that the US will impose new 100% tariff on imports from China as well as limits on tech exports.



"Starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying," Trump said in the post, citing Beijing's current trade policies as justification.



"Also on November 1st, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software," he added.



Earlier on Friday, the US president had taken to social media to call into question if his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea would take place.



The two leaders were due to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which begins at the end of October.



There had been a pause in the tariff dispute between China and the US, which escalated earlier this year. In April, both countries imposed surcharges of more than 100% on imports from the other country.



China on Thursday said it was expanding its export restrictions on rare earths, which are critical to US industry.



Beijing had previously limited the export of certain rare earths and magnet products in April, amid the trade dispute with Washington.











