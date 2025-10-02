TESLAS 3RD QUARTER DELIVERIES TOP ESTIMATES, UP 7% YEAR-ON-YEAR

A Tesla car is seen at a showroom for the US electric vehicle maker in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 9, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

US electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla reported 497,099 vehicle deliveries in the third quarter of this year, up 7% compared to the same period last year, the company announced Thursday.

The figure exceeded market expectations and helped the firm recover from the 4.7% drop in vehicle production to 447,450, compared to last year's third quarter results.

While Tesla does not break down sales or production figures by model or location, it did note the production of 435,826 of its best-selling Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Deliveries, although not directly equated with sales in Tesla's shareholder statements, are considered the most reliable indicator of actual sales.

Tesla's third-quarter figures were hindered by a persistent decline in sales in Europe, partly due to customer reaction against Musk and his divisive political commentary and actions, as well as increased competition from European EV manufacturers such as Volkswagen and BYD that are gaining market share.

However, a sharp rise in US demand — driven by the expiration of a federal EV tax credit as part of President Donald Trump's July budget bill — helped offset the European slowdown. The policy change prompted many American consumers to accelerate purchases before incentives ended.

After a weak first three months of 2025, Tesla's stock rebounded strongly in the third quarter, rising 40% and turning positive for the year. As of early October, the stock is up 14% year-to-date.

In the second quarter, Tesla had 384,122 deliveries — its second consecutive quarterly reduction and a 14% year-over-year decline.