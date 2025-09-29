Eurozone economic sentiment up in September

The European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured prior to a press conference following the meeting of the governing council of the ECB in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, on September 11, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

The economic confidence index in the euro area rose by 0.2 points on a monthly basis in September to 95.5, above market expectations, the European Commission said on Monday.

The index in the EU also rose by 0.6 points on a monthly basis to 95.5 points.

The rise in the index was driven by increased confidence in the industrial and service sectors and among consumers, while confidence in the retail sector weakened.

The Eurozone Consumer Confidence Index rose from minus 15.5 in September to minus 14.9.

On the EU side, the index also rose from minus 14.8 in September to minus 14.3.

Thus, there was a slight increase in consumers' expectations regarding the general economic situation in the eurozone.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA20, represents member states that use the EU's single currency, the euro.