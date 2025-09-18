Opening of Zangezur Corridor to activate Middle Corridor, increase transit trade: Turkish trade minister

The opening of the Zangezur Corridor in Azerbaijan will integrate services of the Turkic world and revitalize the Middle Corridor, which extends from the Far East to Europe, strengthening transit trade, Türkiye's trade minister said Wednesday.

Ömer Bolat, speaking at an Azerbaijan-Türkiye Economic and Cultural Relations Bridge program in Ankara, said Azerbaijan is an important strategic transit point for Türkiye as it opens up to Central Asia and the Far East.

Bolat noted that Türkiye-Azerbaijan trade has progressed every year during his tenure.

"As of the first eight months of this year, our trade volume has been improving. Investments, in particular, are very important," he said.

Bolat underlined that Türkiye's largest investment in the world, in terms of the number of businesspeople and companies, is in Azerbaijan.

"Our largest investment, worth $17 billion, is also in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan also has approximately 3,000 companies in Türkiye," he added.