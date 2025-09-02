SURVEY: ONE IN FOUR GERMAN PARENTS FEAR THEY CANT AFFORD BASICS

News Economy Survey: One in four German parents fear they can't afford basics

German parents are growing increasingly worried about their finances, with a quarter fearing they can no longer cover basic family needs such as housing, heating and food, according to a new survey.



The figure has risen to 25% from 15% at the start of the year, the survey commissioned by child welfare organization Save the Children found.



The poll, conducted in August by the opinion institute Forsa, included 1,003 parents of minors across Germany. Among households with a monthly net income below €3,000 ($3,500), 57% reported serious or very serious concerns about affording essentials, up 21 percentage points since January.



Eric Grosshaus of Save the Children called for improvements to the current coalition agreement, saying many measures to combat child poverty remain vague or piecemeal.































