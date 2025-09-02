Eurozone inflation rises to 2.1% in August

The euro area's annual inflation rate was at 2.1% in August, up from 2% in July, Eurostat announced on Tuesday.

Among the main components of inflation, food, alcohol and tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in August (3.2%), followed by services (3.1%), and non-energy industrial goods (0.8%).

Energy posted a decline of 1.9% in August, following a 2.4% decrease in July.

Highest rates were seen in Estonia with 4.6%, Slovakia with 4.3%, and Latvia with 3.7%.

Meanwhile, the lowest figures were posted by the Greek Cypriot Administration with 0.4%, France with 0.6%, and Ireland with 1.4%.





