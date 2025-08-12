US annual inflation at 2.7% in July, below forecasts

People shop at a Manhattan retail store on July 15, 2025 in New York City. (AFP Photo)

The annual inflation rate in the US was at 2.7% in July, below the market expectation of 2.8%.

According to official figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the monthly inflation rate was also at 0.2%.

Food prices in the US rose by 2.9% in July on a yearly basis.

In June, the annual inflation was at 2.7% in the country, the bureau recalled.

Month-on-month, shelter prices rose 0.2% in July, which is the primary factor in the all-items monthly increase.

The food index was unchanged over the month; in contrast, the index for energy fell 1.1% in July.