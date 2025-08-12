Unemployment in UK above estimates

The unemployment rate in the UK was at 4.7% from April to June 2025, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Tuesday, saying: "This is above estimates of a year ago, and up in the latest quarter."

Meanwhile, the employment rate in the country was at 75.3% in the same period, the office added.

Estimates for employees in the country fell by 149,000, or 0.5%, between June 2024 and June 2025, and by 26,000, 0.1%, between May 2025 and June 2025.

When looking at April to June 2025, employees fell by 110,000 (0.4%) over the year, and by 66,000 (0.2%) over the quarter.

The ONS said the early estimate of employees for July 2025 decreased by 164,000 (0.5%) on the year, and by 8,000 (0.0%) on the month, to 30.3 million.

The economic inactivity rate was at 21% in April to June 2025. "This is below estimates of a year ago, and down in the latest quarter," the ONS stated.





