 Contact Us
News Economy Unemployment in UK above estimates

Unemployment in UK above estimates

The UK unemployment rate rose to 4.7% from April to June 2025, up from a year ago, while employment dropped to 75.3%, according to the ONS. Employee numbers continued to decline, though economic inactivity fell slightly over the quarter.

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published August 12,2025
Subscribe
UNEMPLOYMENT IN UK ABOVE ESTIMATES

The unemployment rate in the UK was at 4.7% from April to June 2025, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Tuesday, saying: "This is above estimates of a year ago, and up in the latest quarter."

Meanwhile, the employment rate in the country was at 75.3% in the same period, the office added.

Estimates for employees in the country fell by 149,000, or 0.5%, between June 2024 and June 2025, and by 26,000, 0.1%, between May 2025 and June 2025.

When looking at April to June 2025, employees fell by 110,000 (0.4%) over the year, and by 66,000 (0.2%) over the quarter.

The ONS said the early estimate of employees for July 2025 decreased by 164,000 (0.5%) on the year, and by 8,000 (0.0%) on the month, to 30.3 million.

The economic inactivity rate was at 21% in April to June 2025. "This is below estimates of a year ago, and down in the latest quarter," the ONS stated.