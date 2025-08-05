News Economy Gucci employees threaten strike in Italy over pay

Gucci is facing the threat of strikes in Italy after around 1,000 of its retail and logistics workers declared a "state of agitation," the first formal step in a labor dispute.

DPA ECONOMY Published August 05,2025

Around 1,000 retail and logistics workers across the country have declared a "stato di agitazione," a type of industrial action that can lead to strikes under Italian law.



According to the trade unions Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl and Uiltucs, the luxury company has allegedly failed to pay a social benefit promised for 2025.



The dispute concerns a social package that was introduced in 2022 with a supplementary agreement and was originally guaranteed until the end of 2024.



The trade unions say the company management repeatedly assured them that it would continue the payments in 2025.



The luxury fashion house is now reportedly refusing to make the payments.











