Karmod: Demand for bulletproof security cabins on rise

Demand for bulletproof security cabins is climbing in Türkiye as economic growth drives increased orders from both public institutions and private companies, Turkish prefabricated building manufacturer Karmod said.

The country's economic growth has fueled increased interest in armored security booths, which were once primarily purchased by police and gendarmerie units but are now seeing higher demand from the private sector.

"Previously, our armored shields and security cabins were mainly requested by public institutions like law enforcement," Karmod's cabin sales manager, Enes Kizilbay, was quoted as saying in a statement.

"In recent years, we have seen a noticeable shift toward private-sector demand, particularly from corporate headquarters and financial institutions."

Kizilbay noted that the company continues to produce bulletproof cabins for government agencies as well as for embassies and consulates.

The armored structures, which are custom-designed based on the installation site, feature configurable entry doors and observation windows, he said.

Corporate customers can also request that their company colors be incorporated into the cabins, which are generally produced in sizes ranging from 3 to 15 square meters. The most common dimensions are 2x2, 3x2, and 3x3 meters, Kizilbay said.

The bullet-resistant cabins are built to withstand BR7-class armor-piercing rounds and include self-closing firing ports, allowing security personnel to respond without leaving the structure. Optional features include sirens, spotlights, and other security enhancements.

In addition to stationary security cabins, Kizilbay added that Karmod also produces mobile armored shields mounted on special wheels for rapid deployment.