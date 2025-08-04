3,200 Boeing staff go on strike, saying 'enough is enough'

Around 3,200 highly-skilled Boeing personnel decided to go on strike, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Union announced on Monday.

The union said on X: "3,200 highly-skilled IAM Union members at Boeing went on strike at midnight because enough is enough."

It previously said its members working at Boeing voted on Sunday to reject a modified four-year labor deal with Boeing.

Workers deserve a deal that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation's defense, it added.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with these working families as they fight for fairness and respect on the job," a business representative of the union, Tom Boelling, said.

Last week, Boeing offered a new deal to workers with some minor compensation changes, modifying the previous one.

Boeing's offer included an average annual wage increasing to $102,600 from $75,000.