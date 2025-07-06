Türkiye breaks record in agricultural output, enters world’s top 7

 Contact Us
Published July 06,2025
Türkiye's agricultural output reached a record high, rising from $68.9 billion in 2023 to $74 billion in 2024, a 7% increase that placed the country among the top seven in the world, the country's agriculture and forestry minister announced on Sunday.

"According to World Bank data, our agricultural output rose from $68.9 billion in 2023 to $74 billion in 2024, a 7% increase. With this, we've entered the top seven countries globally. For the first time, our country has surpassed the $70 billion mark," he added.

Yumakli also congratulated those who contributed to the success, including producers and industrialists.