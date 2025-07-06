Israeli airstrikes kill dozens of Palestinians across Gaza Strip

At least 54 Palestinians, including children, were killed on Sunday in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources and local reports.

In Gaza City, 25 people were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed two homes sheltering displaced families in the Sheikh Radwan and Al-Nasr neighborhoods, a medical source said.

Eyewitnesses said the houses were filled with sleeping families, mostly women and children, when the strikes occurred. Several people remain trapped under the rubble.

An Israeli drone strike hit a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Sheikh Radwan, killing three and injuring others, according to health officials.

In western Gaza City, seven people, including children, were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed a school-turned shelter in the Shati refugee camp, medics said.

Medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital said the victims arrived in pieces, while dozens of others were brought in with various injuries due to overcrowding at the shelter.

Elsewhere in Gaza City, at least two people were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike on a residential home in Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Several people remain trapped under the rubble, with medical teams unable to reach them due to the dangerous security situation, witnesses said.

Overnight, three people from the same family were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on their home in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, a source at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital confirmed.

In southern Gaza, at least 10 people, including children and a pregnant woman, were killed in two Israeli air raids on makeshift tents for displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, medical teams at Nasser and Kuwait field hospitals reported.

Medics said four more bodies, including three children, were recovered from the rubble following another drone strike on tents near the Al-Albani Mosque in Khan Younis.

Israeli forces also bombed residential and civilian structures in eastern Gaza City and northern parts of the enclave overnight, with residents reporting continuous explosions throughout the night.

In central Gaza, an Israeli shell injured a Palestinian fisherman off the coast of Deir al-Balah while he was working.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.