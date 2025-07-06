Israeli airstrikes kill 17 Palestinians across Gaza

At least 17 Palestinians, including children, were killed on Sunday in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources and local reports.

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured when Israeli warplanes struck a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza City.

Several people are still trapped under the rubble, local sources told Anadolu.

Another strike on the Al-Tuffah neighborhood killed four family members when their home was bombed. Health care workers also reported multiple injuries at the scene.

Meanwhile, a drone strike targeted tents sheltering displaced families in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, killing three and wounding several others.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.