Turkish Airlines carries 34M passengers in Jan-May period

Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, announced Wednesday that it carried 34 million passengers in the first five months of the year with an occupancy rate of 81.2%.

The number of passengers carried was up 3.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to a statement by Turkish Airlines.

While the number of international transfer passengers was 12.5 million during the period of January-May 2024, it increased by 8.7% to 13.6 million during the same period of 2025.

The international and domestic passenger occupancy rates were realized as 81% and 83.5%, respectively, in the five-month period.

While total Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 100 billion in the first 5 months of 2024, it increased by 5.2% to 105.2 billion in the same period of 2025.

Total cargo and mail volume carried in the January-May period increased by 2.7%, from 814,600 tons in 2024 to 836,200 tons in 2025.

In May alone, the number of passengers the flag carrier carried was 7.6 million, with an occupancy rate of 81.1%.

Turkish Airlines increased its ASK by 6% to 22.6 billion during the period of 2025 from 21.3 billion in May 2024.

The airline's international and domestic occupancy rates in May were 80.6% and 86%, respectively.

The number of international transfer passengers carried increased by 11.2% to 2.8 million, compared to 2.5 million passengers in the same period of 2024.

The volume of cargo and mail carried rose 5.1% to 183,400 tons in May 2025 compared to the same period of 2024.

At the end of May, the number of aircraft in Turkish Airlines' fleet was 484.