4 DAYS INTO LAUNCH, NINTENDOS NEW SWITCH 2 CONSOLE RACKS UP OVER 3.5M IN SALES

4 days into launch, Nintendo's new Switch 2 console racks up over 3.5M in sales

Nintendo's brand-new gaming console Switch 2 had sold over 3.5 million copies only four days into its June 5 launch, the company said on Wednesday.

"This is the highest global sales level for any Nintendo hardware within the first four days," the company said on its website, asking customers to visit the website for more information.

After debuting Switch 2 with premium titles such as Mario Kart World, the Japanese video game company aims to sell 15 million units of the new device worldwide by March 2026.

Switch 2 follows the original Switch, which came out back in 2017. The new model is priced at 49,980 yen (about $350) for the Japanese-exclusive version, while the multilanguage version costs 69,980 yen (about $450).

Switch 2 offers a bigger screen, better graphics and upgraded controllers, and also includes screen sharing and voice chat via a built-in microphone.

Reflecting the strong interest, the company announced in May that it expects a 63.1% year-on-year revenue increase in fiscal year 2025, reaching 1.9 trillion yen (about $13 billion).

While the original Switch has sold over 150 million units and ranks among Nintendo's most successful consoles, its sales have declined recently after peaking at 28.8 million units in fiscal 2020 due to aging hardware.