$7B energy deal in Syria to significantly boost electricity supply: Energy minister

A $7 billion energy investment deal signed by Turkish, Qatari and US companies will significantly boost Syria's electricity supply and improve living conditions for millions of people, Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir told Anadolu.

The cooperation agreement between Turkish-based Kalyon Holding and Cengiz Holding, Qatari firm UCC, US company Power International and Syria's Ministry of Energy involves the construction of four natural gas power plants and a solar power plant, he said after signing the deal Thursday.

Described as one of the most comprehensive and significant agreements in Syria's energy sector to date, the deal is expected to improve service quality, create jobs and support the country's economic and social recovery after years of war.

Damascus hopes to boost total energy production capacity to 5,000 megawatts, he said.

Al-Bashir noted that investors were previously deterred by sanctions, but now that they are lifted, companies can "take bolder steps."

This latest investment, he added, sends a strong message of confidence to the world.

- An open call to all sectors

Al-Bashir said that Syria has many investment opportunities, saying that the country is now "ready" and "companies have lined up."

He pointed to the Türkiye-Jordan energy cooperation deal as another example, which includes the commissioning of a new 400-kilovolt electricity connection line.

"We aim to achieve a significant rise in supply and usage in the first months of next year," he said.

Currently, electricity reaching Syrian households stands at only around 1,500 megawatts, with power available for an average of three to four hours a day, he explained.

Al-Bashir said these investments and deals will lead to concrete improvements in living conditions for Syrians.

"This agreement is an open call to all sectors-the opportunities in Syria are huge, and we are ready for investments," he added.