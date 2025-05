Volvo Cars says to cut 3,000 jobs, mainly in Sweden

Sweden's Volvo Cars said Monday that it would cut 3,000 jobs, or around 15 percent of its office-based workforce, as part of a $1.9 billion cost-cutting plan announced last month amid tough market conditions.

The carmaker, owned by Chinese group Geely, said the cuts aimed "to build a stronger and even more resilient Volvo Cars at a time when the automotive industry is facing considerable challenges in its external environment".