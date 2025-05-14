UN chief says ‘just peace’ must respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized Wednesday that a just peace in Ukraine must be based on international law and respect the country's territorial integrity.

Guterres reiterated during a news conference in Berlin that the United Nations has consistently called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.

"We think a ceasefire must be something to pave the way for a solution, and for us, the solution is a just peace," he told reporters. "And a just peace for us means peace that respects the UN Charter, international law, and the resolutions of the UN General Assembly, including the territorial integrity of Ukraine," he made clear.

Guterres underlined that upholding international law is essential for maintaining peace and stability, at a time of a growing number of tensions and conflicts around the world.

"I believe that it is extremely important, in a moment like this, that international law prevails. The day we abdicate about defending international law, we are paving the way for chaos all over the world," he said.

The secretary-general reiterated that the UN stands ready to support potential Ukraine peace talks, but emphasized this requires both parties' request.

"The UN is ready to provide whatever support if the parties agree, would ask the UN to do so, but obviously this does not depend on us, it depends on the parties," he said.