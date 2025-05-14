Russia, Malaysia working to launch direct flights between 2 countries: Putin

Russia and Malaysia are working on launching direct flights between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The opening of direct air service between our two countries is being worked on, which will undoubtedly contribute to expanding business and humanitarian contacts," Putin said at a news conference following talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The relations between Russia and Malaysia are experiencing an upward trend, he said, adding that there are certain prerequisites for more constructive and meaningful interaction.

Praising the role of Ibrahim, Putin said that the Malaysian prime minister makes an active personal contribution to relations with Russia.

He said contacts are also developing in other areas, adding that Russia sees prospects for implementing joint projects with Malaysia in the fields of gas and peaceful use of atomic energy.