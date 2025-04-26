US ‘very close’ to tariff deal with Japan, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington is "very close" to reaching a deal with Japan amid ongoing negotiations concerning US tariffs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump's remarks came as Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's economy minister and lead negotiator in the tariff talks, prepares for a three-day US visit starting Wednesday for a second round of discussions with Washington.

Last week, during his visit to the White House as the first foreign trade negotiator hosted by Trump, Akazawa urged the US to reconsider tariffs affecting a range of Japanese exports, particularly from the country's major automobile industry.

"I'm getting along very well with Japan. We're very close to a deal," Trump told reporters at the White House, without providing additional details.

Meanwhile, Japan on Friday unveiled emergency economic measures to counter the impact of Trump's tariffs, which include support for corporate financing and steps to boost consumer spending, aiming to ease concerns that the levies could hurt exports and strain the broader economy, according to Kyodo News.

The Trump administration has imposed 24% tariffs on Japanese imports, but granted a 90-day reprieve to all affected nations except China. Tokyo has consistently urged Washington to exempt Japan from the measures and is actively seeking a negotiated solution.







