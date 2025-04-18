Türkiye’s short-term external debt down to $173.2B in February

Türkiye's short-term external debt was down to $173.2 billion as of February, the Central Bank said on Friday.

The total loans decreased by $2.24 billion or 1.3% from $175.45 billion the previous month.

The banks' short-term external debt fell 3.9% to $77.4 billion and the short-term external debt of other sectors climbed 1.2% to $64.2 billion over the same period.

The short-term foreign exchange loans Turkish banks took from abroad declined 8.3% to $19.2 billion, while foreign exchange deposits of non-residents in resident banks rose 1.4% to $18.3 billion.

"In addition, non-residents' Turkish lira deposits decreased by 7.2% and recorded USD 21.1 billion," the bank said.

The trade credits linked to imports by other sectors increased 1.2% to $59.8 billion, the data showed.

The currency breakdown of the debt stock was 35.8% in US dollars, 25.2% in euros, 23.7% in Turkish liras, and 15.3% in other currencies.

On a remaining maturity basis, including external debt within one year, Türkiye's short-term external debt stock at the end of February totaled $223.6 billion.