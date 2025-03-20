White House blames Biden administration for egg crisis

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt blamed former President Joe Biden for the ongoing egg crisis in the US, citing the culling of nearly eight million chickens ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration as a key factor.

Leavitt shared a graphic on X showing poultry birds culled due to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and accused the Biden administration of causing supply shortages and higher prices.

"The Egg Crisis is Biden's Crisis -- but President Trump and @SecRollins (Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins) are fixing it," she wrote.

The US is grappling with a severe egg shortage driven by a widespread bird flu outbreak and supply chain disruptions. The outbreak has forced the culling of millions of egg-laying hens, drastically reducing supply and pushing prices to record highs. Egg prices surged 15.2% in January 2025, the largest monthly increase since June 2015, with a 53% annual rise.

Over the past five years, prices have increased by 230%, according to Labor Department data.

The Trump administration has taken steps to combat the crisis, including regulatory policies and increasing egg imports.

The Agriculture Department predicts egg prices will rise another 41.1% in 2025, further straining consumers.









