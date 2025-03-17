Turkish Treasury minister, US counterpart hold phone call

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek on Monday had a phone call with Scott Bessent, the US Treasury secretary, to discuss economic relations.

Simsek congratulated Bessent on his new position under the Trump administration, Treasury and Finance Ministry sources told Anadolu. Bessent took office in late January.

The officials also agreed to meet face-to-face at the first opportunity.

They are expected to meet during next month's annual IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington, DC.

During the phone call, which lasted for about a half-hour, they discussed the issue of further deepening economic cooperation between Türkiye and the US.