Türkiye runs current account deficit of $3.8B in January

The current account balance of Türkiye posted a deficit of $3.79 billion in January 2025, the Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The deficit was $2.3 billion at the same month last year, the bank's data showed.

The goods recorded a deficit of $5.56 billion in January while services realized a net surplus of $3.08 billion in the month.

The twelve-month rolling current account deficit was $11.5 billion in January.

Meanwhile, current account excluding gold and energy indicated net surplus of $2.4 billion in January.