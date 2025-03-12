Türkiye attracts $1.4B worth of foreign direct investments in January

Türkiye attracted foreign direct investments worth $1.4 billion in January, International Investors Association (YASED) said on Wednesday.

The amount of FDI rose by 65% year-on-year in January, the association said, citing the Central Bank figures.

It said the total amount of FDIs since 2002 reached $276 billion.

Some $934 million worth of investments during January came as capital investment, $356 million in debt instruments, $132 million for purchasing real estate.

In the first month of 2025, wholesale and retail trade had a 72% share in investment capital inflows worth $934 million.







