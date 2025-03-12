EU exports $85B worth of iron, steel in 2024

The 27-member EU exported iron and steel worth €77.8 billion (around $85 billion) worldwide last year, Eurostat released on Wednesday.

The EU's imports in the iron-steel field totaled €73.1 billion, and the foreign trade surplus was at €4.7 billion, official figures showed.

In a five-year period from 2019, exports increased by 9.9% and imports by 19.7%.

On the iron and steel side, the country's exports totaled €45.5 billion, up 19.3%, and imports amounted to €33.6 billion, up by 28.7% over the same period.

Eurostat said: "For iron and steel, Türkiye was one of the main partners both for exports and imports in 2024, occupying the 1st place in exports with a total of €6.2 billion and 3rd place in imports with €3.5 billion.

"The United States was the second biggest export partner with €5.4 billion worth of iron and steel, followed by the United Kingdom (€4.0 billion), Switzerland (€2.1 billion) and Mexico (€1.7billion)."

In terms of imports, India was the largest partner (€3.9 billion), followed by South Korea (€3.6 billion), China (€3.5 billion), and the UK (€3.2 billion).