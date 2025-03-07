Trump says tariffs on Canada, Mexico may rise over time

US President Donald Trump said tariffs affecting Canada and Mexico could go up in the future, in an interview that aired Friday -- after he provided temporary reprieve from some steep levies hitting America's neighbors.

US tariffs of up to 25 percent targeting Canada and Mexico took effect early this week, roiling markets, and Trump on Thursday halted levies for certain goods until April 2.

The pause applies to imports covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that Trump signed in his first term, but the president has also promised other duties to come.

Asked in a Fox Business interview if companies might get more clarity on his trade policies, Trump said: "I think so. But, you know, the tariffs could go up as time goes by."

"I don't know if it's predictability," he added.

He reiterated plans for reciprocal levies as soon as April 2, saying: "What they charge us, we charge them. It's a big deal."

On Friday, White House senior counselor Peter Navarro told CNBC in a separate interview he rejected the idea that there is uncertainty surrounding Trump's trade policies.

"The uncertainty is created by the fact that people don't take President Trump at his word," he said.

On Canada and Mexico, Navarro added: "It's a negotiation, and we're winning."

This week, Trump also inked orders raising new levies on Chinese goods -- over Beijing's alleged role in the fentanyl trade -- from 10 percent to 20 percent. These come atop existing levies that Chinese goods face.









