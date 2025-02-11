Türkiye lifts restrictions on Syrian imports

Trucks are seen near the Cilvegözü border crossing with Syria in the Reyhanlı district of the southern province of Hatay, Türkiye, Jan. 20, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Türkiye has lifted restrictions on Syrian imports, Syria's state news agency SANA quoted Director of Relations at the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Ports Mazen Alloush as saying on Tuesday, after discussions with Türkiye's Ministry of Trade.

Türkiye and Syria, under the new Syrian administration, have agreed to re-evaluate customs tariffs for certain products and to start negotiations to re-enact a free trade agreement suspended in 2011, when war began in Syria.

Bashar Al-Assad was ousted as Syrian president in December.



























