Turkish exports to Africa in 2024 see jump of $19.4B

Türkiye's exports to African countries rose 1.7% year-on-year to $19.4 billion in 2024, according to Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) data compiled by Anadolu.

In 2003, Türkiye adopted a strategy for the development of commercial and economic relations with African countries to promote trade, investments, technology transfer, exchange of know-how, and technical assistance with the continent, leading to numerous projects and collaborations.

Türkiye last year exported to 56 African countries, accounting for 7.4% of the country's total exports. Egypt got the largest exports by value with $3.5 billion, followed by Morocco with $3.1 billion, and Libya with $2.5 billion.

The sector with the most exports was chemicals and chemical products with $3.1 billion, followed by grains, pulses, oilseeds, and their products with $2.5 billion, steel with $2 billion, auto industry products with $1.4 billion, and electricity and electronics sectors' products with $1.3 billion.

Exports of machinery and components amounted to $1.3 billion, the textile products and raw materials sector $1.3 billion, and ferrous and non-ferrous metals $912.7 million.

Normalization moves in Turkish-Egyptian relations bore fruit, as meetings between the two countries' presidents led to a 21.8% jump in exports to Egypt.

Exports to Ghana also rose 49.6% on an annual basis, with exports to Nigeria up 9.1%, to Libya 8.4%, and to Morocco 6.9%.