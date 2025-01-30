Turkish Central Bank reserves hit all-time high

The Turkish Central Bank's official reserve assets hit an all-time high of $167.56 billion as of Jan. 24, according to weekly figures released on Thursday.

The gross reserves rose $4.25 billion from $163.3 billion the previous week, the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report showed.

Foreign currency reserves-in convertible foreign currencies-totaled $99.32 billion as of last Friday, up from $96.8 billion a week earlier.

The bank's gold reserves grew $1.72 billion to $68.23 billion on Jan. 24.