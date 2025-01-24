World Economic Forum annual meeting on its last day

The 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) ends on Friday with its last 15 sessions in Davos, Switzerland.

The Davos summit will include sessions on issues such as global development, global economic outlook, digital infrastructure, and democracy on its last day.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump made his first significant speech to world political and business leaders with his remote address and he made important remarks on many issues such as his first four days at the office, global inflation, possible tariffs, and "Making America Great Again."

The Davos summit included sessions on issues such as European and Indian economies, global inflation, climate change in the Middle East, global risks, trade and tariffs on Thursday.

The annual meeting is set to include around 220 sessions in four days.

In these sessions, speakers share their assessments on the new policies of the US, the fragmentation resulting from the gradual weakening of global cooperation, trade policies, artificial intelligence and digitalization, clean energy transformation, combating climate change, monetary policies of central banks, interest rates, and inflation.

The annual meeting will end with the closing remarks of Borge Brende, the president and CEO of the WEF at 1100GMT.





