China urges Trump administration cooperation on the economy, trade

China on Thursday called for win-win cooperation to promote stable and healthy development of economic and trade relations under returning US President Donald Trump, according to Chinese state media.

"China hopes that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, both sides will adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, manage differences appropriately, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the stable and healthy development of China-US economic and trade relations," Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference.

He emphasized that reaching win-win and mutually beneficial results is the basis of China-US economic ties, and that the ministry has consistently kept in touch with the US authorities.

The comments were made in response to questions from the media about an executive order that Trump signed on his first day in office. The order did not specifically call for the imposition of additional tariffs on China, but it did instruct federal agencies to look into and handle trade-related matters, such as assessing the implementation of phase one of a China-US trade deal.

He Yadong said China has maintained a consistent position on tariff matters and that neither China nor the US nor the global community gain from potential US tariffs, referring to Trump's vow to impose new tariffs on China and other countries.

In his first term as president, in 2017-2021, Trump imposed new tariffs on Chinese imports.

Asked about the US' suspended ban of the popular short video platform TikTok, the spokesman said: "We hope that the US side will listen more to the voices of enterprises and the public, provide a fair and just business environment for the development of enterprises from all countries, including Chinese enterprises, in the US, and do more to benefit the economic and trade cooperation between China and the US as well as the well-being of the people of both countries."

Trump asked for the ban to be suspended, saying he could work out some way for TikTok to stay available in the US. The ban was passed by the US Congress over security concerns about the Chinese-owned app.