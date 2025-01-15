 Contact Us
News Economy France's new prime minister cuts growth forecast for economy

France's new prime minister cuts growth forecast for economy

France's prime minister revised the 2025 growth forecast down to 0.9%, focusing on reducing the public budget deficit to 5.4% of GDP. The government aims to meet the EU's 3% deficit target by 2029 amid concerns over rising public debt.

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published January 15,2025
Subscribe
FRANCES NEW PRIME MINISTER CUTS GROWTH FORECAST FOR ECONOMY

France's new prime minister lowered his growth forecast for 2025 from 1.1% to 0.9%, saying the government will focus on bringing the public budget deficit to 5.4% of GDP.

Francois Bayrou emphasized that they will take a strategic approach to economic stability and are determined to reach the European Union's target of reducing France's budget deficit to 3% of its GDP by 2029.

Noting that all political parties that have taken part in the government so far are responsible for the increase in France's public debt, Bayrou said that France has never borrowed this much. This debt is "the sword of Damocles," he added.

According to the French government, the public budget deficit was estimated at 6.1% in 2024.

The budget deficit targeted in the country this year, as in 2024, is well above the EU target.

France was also warned by the EU's administration about the budget deficit.